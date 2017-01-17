33rd Special Olympics ski competition held at Ski Roundtop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Warrington Township, Pa. -- Tuesday's weather may have been less than ideal for a snow day, but a little drizzle didn't stop some amazing athletes from tearing up the slopes at Roundtop Mountain Resort. For the 33rd year, Special Olympics athletes competed in a modified slalom race. The head coach for the skiers says she's constantly learning from her students.

"What we can learn from these athletes is that life is good," said coach Kathy Charron. "They really appreciate the things in life. These athletes never complain. You know, it could be pouring rain and you would still see them smiling, you wouldn't hear them complaining."

Tuesday's event served as selection for the statewide Winter Games, which will be held at Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Seven Springs, Somerset County, January 29th through 31st. The Winter Games is the third-largest statewide event for Special Olympics Pennsylvania. More than 350 athletes are expected to participate.