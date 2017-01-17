State treasurer sworn into office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Harrisburg, PA. - State Treasurer Joe Torsella was sworn into office at Camp Curtin Academy. Torsella spoke about improving the state economy during his campaign and said he wants to give everyone in Pennsylvania economic security during his term. Torsella chose to hold his ceremony at the public middle school to show his commitment to securing those financial futures.

"I am ready to get to work because this job isn't just about improving Pennsylvania's finance," said Joe Torsella, state treasurer. "It's about improving yours. It's about building opportunity for you and your families and every family in every corner of this state."

Judge Marjorie Rendell administered Torsella's oath of office and his wife, Carolyn, read a letter from Former United Ttates President George H.W. Bush at the ceremony.