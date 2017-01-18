Artist returns to local roots

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A master of the creative makes his way back to his hometown in York County. Internationally-known sculptor Jeffery Koons spoke today, as an invited guest, at the Rotary Club of York. He talked about his childhood years spent in York County, and how the area has influenced his artwork, and that of several other artists.

"I feel so lucky. If you look at the state of Pennsylvania, it's produced a lot of artists," said Koons. "That's because there's a tremendous sense of connectivity, where you're connected to the past and history."

The artist cited Andy Warhol and Keith Haring among a list of renowned artists with ties to Pennsylvania.

Koons says his works are created out of spontaneous vision, but have no underlying messages. He is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art in Baltimore.

Rotary Clubs across the nation work to promote peace and health in their communities. The Rotary Club of York has been performing that work for more than a century, and has more than 300 members from the York area.