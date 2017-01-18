× Car thief allegedly picked keys from victim’s pocket at bar

LEACOCK TWP., Lancaster County, PA. — Lancaster County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest or conviction of a man they say pilfered car keys from the victim’s pocket at a Lancaster County bar.

It happened Saturday, January 14, around 10:00 pm at the Revere Tavern, 3063 Lincoln Highway East, in Leacock Twp.

Police say the suspect sat at the bar and removed car keys from the pocket of the victim. Adding to his list of crimes, the suspect allegedly left the bar without paying his bill. The suspect then took the victim’s red 2007 Nissan Altima, PA Reg: RR46M9 from the parking lot. The vehicle has not been recovered.

The suspect is about 5’10”, last seen wearing a green winter coat and a tan ball cap.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to contact Trooper Nathan Aukamp at 717-299-7650 or Lancaster City/County Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-1913, or you can anonymously Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by using your cell phone. Text LANCS plus your message to 847411