× Carlisle man wanted for failing to register as sex offender under Megan’s Law

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole and the North Middleton Township Police Department, continue their search for 25 year old Dekiah A. Jackson.

Dekiah Jackson’s whereabouts became unknown on or about November 14, 2016, and a warrant was issued by the PA Board of Probation and Parole. North Middleton Township charged Dekiah Jackson with a Megan’s Law Violation for Failure to Register as Sex Offender on November 17, 2016, and also issued a warrant for his arrest.

Jackson is a black man, 6 feet tall and weighs 220 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his neck that says “Family”, with a star and moon. His last known address was at 1675 Quail Drive, Carlisle. He is also known to frequent the City of Harrisburg.

If you have any information on Jackson’s whereabouts, or any serious crime, or wanted person, call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS.

All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.