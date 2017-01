× Greencastle man found dead in home

ANTRIM TWP., Franklin County, Pa. — State Police say a man was found dead in a home on Worleytown Rd. Saturday night. Christopher Scott Morris, 44, was found by a friend between 9 pm and 11 pm. Police are investigating, but according to a press release, a drug overdose is believed to be the cause of Morris’ death.

An autopsy is planned.