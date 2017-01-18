January 17th high school basketball highlights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In boys basketball, from Section 3 of the Lancaster-Lebanon League, Lancaster Mennonite beats Columbia, 69-60. The Blazers' Timmy Stefanosky led all scorers with 17 points. Tyler Harman had 15 points for the Crimson Tide.

Moving to Section 1 of the L-L, Lebanon holds off Manheim Township, 73-68. Tyler Crespo had a game-high 28 points for the Blue Streaks. The Cedars were led by Luis Aquino-Rios with 21 points.

In the Mid-Penn Capital Division, Middletown rolls over Milton Hershey, 74-60. The Blue Raiders were led by Luke Mrakovich with 22 points. Don'yae Baylor-Carroll had 16 points for the Spartans. Middletown beats Milton Hershey for the first time since 2012.

Switching to the Commonwealth Division for the girls, Harrisburg tops State College, 53-45. The Cougars' Ahmya Woodyard led all scorers with 20 points. Taylor Love had 14 points for the Little Lions.