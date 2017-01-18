× Man charged with delivering heroin that killed Lemoyne man

LEMOYNE, PA — A Mountville man is charged with delivering the drugs that resulted in another man’s death. Weston Chad Smith, 24, of 3300 Pin Oak Lane, Mountville, is charged with Drug Delivery Resulting in Death, Possession with Intent to Deliver, and Criminal Use of a Communication Facility.

On August 28, 2016, West Shore Regional Police were dispatched to a residence in Lemoyne Borough for a death investigation. Officers discovered a 34 year-old man deceased from an apparent Heroin Overdose. Through an extensive investigation, it was learned that Smith had met with the victim and sold him Heroin.

Smith is currently incarcerated in Pennsylvania State Prison on unrelated charges, and bail in this incident was established at $100,000.00