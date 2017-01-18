Mild and a bit breezy Wednesday, but plentiful clouds remain

TURNING EVEN MILDER: Wednesday brings improving conditions and mild temperatures for the region. Aside from an early shower or two, the morning is mainly dry. However, there are some areas of dense fog to start for much of the area. Temperatures begin in the middle 30s to lower 40s. The rest of Wednesday is dry and mild, with a little bit of afternoon sunshine breaking through the clouds. There’s a bit of a breeze too. Readings reach the middle 40s to near 50 degrees. Thursday brings partly cloudy skies, and very mild readings once more. Afternoon high temperatures reach the upper 40s to lower 50s.

UNSETTLED WEEKEND: Temperatures remain on the mild side through the weekend, but it won’t come without more shower chances. Friday brings the chance for afternoon and evening showers after a dry start. Temperatures fall back a bit, dropping into the 40s. A shower or two is possible on Saturday, but much of the day should be dry. Highs are in the lower to middle 50s. Clouds increase Sunday ahead of the next system, and some showers could make it into the region during the afternoon hours. More showers enter the picture through the evening and the overnight. Highs are in the middle 40s to near 50 degrees.

NEXT WEEK: Monday remains unsettled and mild as yet another system approaches. Expect readings in the 50s. Showers look abundant through the daytime hours. Tuesday is still a bit on the unsettled side, with a few showers possible. Temperatures are in the lower 50s.

Have a great Wednesday!