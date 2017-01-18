Orlando nightclub shooter’s widow pleads not guilty

Authorities have arrested the wife of Pulse nightclub shooter Omar Mateen in connection with their investigation into the June mass shooting, FBI spokesman Prentice Danner said. Noor Salman was arrested in the San Francisco area Monday morning, Danner said.

Noor Salman, widow of the man who killed 49 people at an Orlando gay nightclub last year, has pleaded not guilty in a federal court in California Wednesday to all charges filed against her.

A grand jury this month charged Salman with obstruction of justice and aiding and abetting her husband’s material support to ISIS, the Islamist terror group to which Mateen pledged allegiance before dying in a shootout with police. A bail hearing is set for February 1.