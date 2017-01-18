× PA State Trooper arrested for DUI accepted into intervention program

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– According to Cumberland County Assistant District Attorney Debbie Anderson, a Pennsylvania State Police trooper, who was accused of driving under the influence in November 2016, was accepted into the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition Program.

Rob Hicks, of Hampden Township, Cumberland County, was arrested in Lower Allen Township on November 12. Records showed that his blood alcohol level was double the legal driving limit at the time of his arrest.

The Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition Program is a special pre-trail intervention program in Pennsylvania. It’s created for non-violent offenders with no prior or limited record. Defendants are placed under supervision, similar to probation.