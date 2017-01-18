Permit applications to grow or distribute medical marijuana in PA are now available

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa., -- The Pennsylvania Department of Heath released the permit applications for medical marijuana growers/processors and dispensaries. The applications are available on the agency's website.

Applications will be accepted by the department from February 20th to March 20th.

"This is an important step forward in getting this valuable medication to patients who desperately need it," said Secretary of Health, Dr. Karen Murphy.

The department will issue permits for a limited number of growers/processors and dispensaries. It will issue no more than 25 for growers/processors and no more than 50 permits for dispensaries.

The application does come with a cost. The non-refundable application fee for growers is $10,000 plus an additional $200,000 that will be returned if the permit is not granted. For dispensaries, the non-refundable fee is $5,000 plus a $30,000 refundable fee.

This is the latest step in implementing the medical marijuana program that was signed into law by Governor Tom Wolf back in April 2016.

If applicants have questions, they will be accepted by the department until February 8, 2017. For more information, visit http://www.health.pa.gov