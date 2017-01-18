× Police in search of Lawrence Anthony Bradley

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Lawrence Anthony Bradley should be considered armed and dangerous. He is wanted for Aggravated Assault, Firearm Violations, and Parole Violations.

Bradley who also goes by the name Crazy Horse, is a 41-year-old black male, with brown hair, brown eyes and has a scar on his right arm.

According to police Bradley is known to be in the Harrisburg, York City, and Carlisle areas.

If you have any information on Bradely or his whereabouts you are urged to call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS. All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.