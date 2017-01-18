× Police seek to identify female pedestrian struck in Camp Hill

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. – An unidentified pedestrian is rushed to the hospital after being hit by vehicle near the Chipoltle restaurant in Camp Hill. It happen at about 10:10 a.m.along the 3300 block of Chestnut Street in the rear of the restaurant on Trindle Road.

Camp Hill Police say the female pedestrian was walking along Chestnut St when she was struck by a motor vehicle. The pedestrian, , was taken to Hershey Medical Center for treatment of multiple injuries. The victim, a Hispanic female, is approximately 50 years old with black hair. Police say her first name may be ‘Rita’. She is about 5’3” in height with a medium to heavy build. She was wearing a black coat and was carrying a black umbrella at the time of the accident.

Anyone who has information on the struck pedestrian is requested to contact the Camp Hill Police Department at (717) 737-1570.