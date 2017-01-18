× Sunshine and mild temperatures for Thursday

NICEST DAY OF THE NEXT FEW

It’s mild and dry with high pressure in control Thursday. Sunshine finally emerges too. There are only a couple of days in the next 7, where we will need the sun glasses. Morning lows begin in the middle 30s and temperatures should recover to the lower 50s under brighter skies. Clouds quickly approach Friday as a warm front lifts into the area. Showers could arrive as early as lunchtime. So Friday afternoon and evening look wet. Highs are in the middle 40s. Our stretch of mild temperatures continues through the weekend and well into next week.

WEEKEND STARTS DRY

We see the sun break through the clouds for Saturday. It continues mild, and with added sunshine, temperatures rise to the lower 50s for the start of the weekend. Right now, there is discrepancy amongst the models on how quickly rain returns on Sunday. There is indication it could arrive early morning, while others have been consistent with a later arrival. Be prepared for showers, especially during the afternoon and evening. Highs are near 50 degrees.

WET START TO WEEK

It’s a soaker Monday with rain all day. In fact, accumulations could reach an inch or more by late evening. Temperatures are mild but held in the 40s. Showers begin to taper off early Tuesday. With some breaks of sunshine during the afternoon, temperatures could exceed the 50 degree mark. It is mild and drier mid-week with highs returning to the 50s. Right now, it appears the colder air more seasonable air, holds off until the end of the week.

Have a wonderful day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist