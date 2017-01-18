× West York Police looking for suspect in firearms theft

WEST YORK, PA. — West York Police are looking for a man accused of stealing two firearms. An arrest warrant has been filed for Shaun Michael Schantz, 27, no fixed address.

Schantz is described as a white male, 6’2, 200 lbs., and was last seen in West York yesterday afternoon wearing a grey sweatshirt, blue pants and a Pittsburgh Steelers hat. He may be attempting to travel to Pittsburgh by bus or hitchhiking. He is to be considered armed.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call West York Police at 717-854-1975 or York County Crime Stoppers at 717-755-8477.