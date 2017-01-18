× Yelp releases its Top 100 Places to Eat in 2017

Eating out is one of America’s favorite luxuries, but finding the best place to dine can be a challenge.

Yelp has solved all your problems, as the online company has compiled their top 100 picks for 2017.

Company officials say that a noticeable trend in this year’s selection are hidden gems and rookie restaurants.

Many that made the list this year are establishments that have only been opened in the past two years.

If you’re looking to find the best cuisine for your meal, you can check out Yelp’s list here.