1 hospitalized following shooting in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa.–A person was hospitalized Wednesday following a shooting in Harrisburg.

Officers responded to the area of 15th and Market Streets for a report of shots fired around 5:48 p.m.

Police found the victim with a gun shout wound to their leg along the 1400 block of Market Street. They were taken to Harrisburg Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Donofrio at 717-255-3163.