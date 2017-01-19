× 19-year-old charged in connection to Penbrook shooting

PENBROOK, Pa. – 19-year-old Davaughn Jackson, of S. 28th St, is being charged with robbery, burglary, conspiracy, and related charges in connection to the shooting in Penbrook. He is awaiting arraignment on the charges at Dauphin County Night Court.

The investigation into the mid-day shooting in Penbrook is still on going. Shortly before noon on Thursday police responded to the report of a shooting on Walnut St. According to police a 16-year-old was found in a home with a gun shot would to the chest. Despite police and emergency medical personal efforts to save the teenager, he died at the scene.

The Penbrook Police are working with the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office in the ongoing investigation.