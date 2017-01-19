Furloughed employees rally in Harrisburg and Lancaster; Give advice to people struggling to get help with unemployment benefits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa. - Furloughed employees from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry gathered at multiple CareerLink Centers to hold rallies Thursday. The employees say because they were furloughed, when the Senate refused to approve a bill that would have provided funding for their positions, people who need unemployment benefits are not being served. The employees say people are waiting for hours on the phone or getting a busy signal. They gathered at CareerLink Centers since they have a direct line people can use however, the employees say the lines to use those phones are long. Plus, even with a direct line people are not getting through.

If you are not getting through they suggest you file online, email your issues or contact your legislator who maybe able to help.