3 charged in Penbrook armed robbery

PENBROOK, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–A man and two teens are facing charges following an armed robbery at S&K Corner Store in Penbrook on Saturday.

Terrill T. Bethea, 20, of Mechanicsburg, is charged with robbery, conspiracy and corruption of minors. Trent Smith, 16, of Harrisburg is charged with robbery, conspiracy, receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license, and drug charges. Curron Walker Mitchell, 17, of Steelton is charged with robbery and conspiracy. All three were taken to Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.

The two teens are being charged as adults, according to police reports.

The robbery happened just after 6 p.m. Saturday at the S&K corner store located along the 2500 block of Walnut Street.

According to the criminal complaint and affidavit, one of the robbers, later identified as Walker-Mitchell, pointed a gun at the store owner while Smith went behind the counter and emptied the cash drawer containing approximately $350. Smith also took a change jar containing over $100, cigarettes and cigars and placed them in a black backpack, court documents state. Meanwhile, Bethea locked the main door and stole sodas, lighters and body oil, according to the complaint.

The three fled the store on foot. All three were arraigned on Tuesday.

A preliminary hearing for scheduled for February 2.