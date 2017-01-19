Adams County SPCA backs out of ‘A Dogs Purpose’ event in Gettysburg

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — The Adams County SPCA announced in a Facebook post that due to recent accusations of animal cruelty during the filming of “A Dog’s Purpose” they will not be attending the showing of the movie.

They were set to be at the R/C Gateway Theater 8, in Gettysburg, for the movie on Friday, Jan. 27 and Saturday, Jan. 28.

This comes after a video was released by TMZ showing a German Shepard struggling to stay out of swirling, frothy water as a trainer forces it in.

Since the video has been released many animal lovers are boycotting the movie.