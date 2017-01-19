× Drug addicted brother and sister charged with neglect of bed confined mother

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – A Harrisburg brother and sister are behind bars charged with neglect of their care dependent mother. On Sunday, January 15 at about 3:14 p.m city police responded to assist EMS at a home in the 300 block of Edward Street.

When officers arrived on the scene they found Randy Lenhart, 51 unresponsive at the kitchen table. Police then found Shawnee Lenhart, 49, in the first floor bedroom attempting to conceal two used uncapped syringes and heroin packets in a jacket on the bed. They also noticed that she was extremely under the influence of heroin as well.

While EMS tended to Randy and Shawnee Lenhart, police also found their care dependent mother, Tonya Carico in another first floor bedroom in a hospital bed. Carico’s leg was amputated from above the knee and could not care for herself. She had defecated in her diaper that apparently had not been changed for quite some time.

She was taken to Harrisburg Hospital for evaluation. Officers learned while speaking to nurses at the hospital that Carico’s diaper was full to capacity and that her back was covered in urine. Her sweater was stuck to her body with urine and she had severe rashes on her buttocks from the soiled diaper.

Police also learned that Randy and Shawnee Lenhart are the legal care givers for their mother. Charges against Randy Lenhart include Neglect of Care-Dependent Person, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Shawnee Lenhart faces the same charges including Tampering with Physical Evidence.

The Lenhart’s are being held on $100,000 bail each at Dauphin County Prison.