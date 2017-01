Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. - In girls basketball, the game of the night featured a battle for first place in Division II of the York-Adams League, with 7-1 Susquehannock hosting 7-1 Eastern. The Warriors cruise to the 59-32 win, behind 20 points from Tyler Williams and 19 points from Jayla Galbreath. For the Golden Knights, junior Hannah Myers was plagued by foul trouble most of the game and finishes with just two points. With the win, Susquehannock claims sole possession of first place in the division.