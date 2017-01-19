× Ephrata Police arrest man wanted for a robbery

EPHRATA BOROUGH, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Ephrata Police arrested Joshua Lee Delrossi Wednesday afternoon, after he allegedly assaulted and robbed a victim in their home on Jan. 12.

According to police, on Jan 12, he allegedly restrained and robbed a victim, even taking a cell phone to keep them from calling the police and fled the scene before the victim was able to contact police. Delrossi was spotted in a pick-up truck in West Cocalico Township, where he was pulled over and arrested.

Delrossi is charged with Robbery, Unlawful Restraint, Stalking, Intimidation of a Victim and Defiant Trespass. He will also receive additional charges for a marijuana pipe he had at the time of his arrest.

Delrossi was arraigned and taken to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail.