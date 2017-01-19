× Expect a wet lunch hour

GRAY WITH SHOWERS TO END WEEK

Clouds quickly thicken back up overnight. We get through most of the morning rush before showers start to move in from the south and southwest. As a warm front lifts north, showers begin to spread across the area Friday. It is wet most of the mid-day hours before showers taper off leaving drier conditions for the evening. Rainfall amounts expected around a tenth of an inch. Highs won’t budge much and remain in the lower 40s. Skies remain mostly cloudy into Saturday.

INAUGURATION FORECAST

Wet weather is expected for Friday. A reminder you are not able to bring an umbrella if you are heading to the Inauguration. You’ll need rain gear, like a hat or raincoat and maybe rain boots just in case it’s muddy.

WEEKEND STARTS DRY

We see some sunny breaks Saturday, however, the clouds remain stubborn. It continues mild, and with added sunshine, temperatures rise to the lower 50s. A persistent easterly flow sets up through the evening and overnight, reinforcing the cloud cover. Showers arrive early Sunday and continue right into the start of the new week. High temperatures remain mild in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

WET START TO WEEK

It’s a soaker Monday with rain all day. In fact, accumulations could reach an inch or more by late evening. Temperatures are mild but held in the 40s. Showers begin to taper off early Tuesday. With some breaks of sunshine during the afternoon, temperatures should recover from the lower and middle 30s to the middle 40s. It is mild and drier midweek with highs briefly returning to the lower 50s. Right now, it appears the colder air more seasonable air, holds off until the end of the week. But the trend begins Thursday with highs back in the middle 40s under mostly cloudy skies. A shower can’t be ruled out and the breeze picks up through the afternoon as a cold front swings south early.

Have a wonderful day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist