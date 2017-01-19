Fixing your finances: A New Year brings new financial resolutions

YORK, Pa.– Financial resolutions are among the top resolutions that people make every year.

Whether its saving more money or reducing debt, the theme of becoming more financially secure is something that many people strive to do.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Brittney Monteith, the Director of Marketing at AmeriChoice Federal Credit Union, will offer ways people can make their resolutions come true.

For more information or financial tips and advice, you can visit the Pennsylvania’s Credit Union site here.