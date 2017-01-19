× Flagship 8 movie theater was closed for a few days due to code violations

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — The Flagship 8 movie theater in Mechanicsburg was briefly shut down after several code violations were found, including the finding of mouse-like feces.

The movie theater was shut down from Jan. 10 and opened again on Jan. 12 after several violations were found. The theater received a warning letter due to the fact that the facility had no recent history of out-of-compliance inspections.

Flagship 8 then brought the facility back to compliance with the PA Food Code. The staff cleaned up the facility and contracted with a pest control company to ensure control and eliminate any sort of infestation.

When the theater was inspected again the PA Department of Agriculture found it to no longer be a health hazard and to be in compliance with code.