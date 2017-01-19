× Forever stamps to cost more Sunday

WASHINGTON — The cost of the Forever stamp will increase to 49 cents starting Sunday, January 22nd. That is how much the stamps cost prior to April of last year, when the Post Office was forced to lower the cost of postage by the Postal Regulatory Commission.

The last time stamp prices increased was in January 2014. This increase does not include any price change for Postcards, for letters being mailed to international destinations or for additional ounces for letters.

The First-Class Mail prices for these products are:

Current New Letters (1 oz.) 47 cents 49 cents Letters additional ounces 21 cents 21 cents Letters to all international destinations $1.15 $1.15 Postcards 34 cents 34 cents

Stamp prices have stayed consistent with the average annual rate of inflation since the Postal Service was formed in 1971.

Pricing for Standard Mail, Periodicals, Package Services and Extra Services will also be adjusted next year and can be found at www.prc.gov. The PRC will review the prices before they are scheduled to become effective on Jan. 22, 2017. Today’s filing does not affect Postal Service Shipping products and services.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

SOURCE: US Postal Service