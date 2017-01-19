× FOX43 and PLEDGE IT launch 2017 basketball fundraising competition

It’s back. After a wildly successful debut, FOX43 and PLEDGE IT are once again hosting the “For the Kids Points Challenge.” We are pitting local high school basketball rivals against each other in a fundraising competition while showcasing their head to head matchup on the court. All of the money raised is contributed to the school’s mini-THON programs and will be donated to the Four Diamonds Fund at Penn State Children’s Hospital.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The 2017 competition begins with Camp Hill and Trinity's boys. The Lions and Shamrocks will solicit per point pledges leading up to their game on Tuesday, January 24th at Trinity. The amount of points they score in the game decides their final fundraising total.

Here is the link to their fundraising page if you more information or want to donate: pledgeit.org/matchup/camphill-vs-trinity

Delone Catholic and York Catholic's girls basketball teams set the pace for us last year in the first challenge. They spearheaded the effort to raise over $16,000 in our very first effort. The Squirettes and Irish are once again taking part in our challenge. As an added bonus, we are featuring the Delone Catholic and York Catholic's boys as well. On Friday, January 27th, the boys play at York Catholic and the girls go head to head at Delone.

Here is the link to their fundraising page if you want more information or wish to donate: https://pledgeit.org/matchup/delone-vs-york

Stay tuned to FOX43 News for scoreboard updates and new feature stories every day in our sportscasts about Camp Hill, Trinity, Delone Catholic and York Catholic as they compete For the Kids!