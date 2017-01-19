× FOX43 Sports Poll: Should Hall of Fame ‘just-misses,’ Hoffman and Guerrero, gained induction?

As there is every year, debate is rampant about whether or not certain players should have been inducted to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Wednesday evening.

While three players (Jeff Bagwell, Ivan Rodriguez, and Tim Raines) gained immortality via induction into the Hall, two players fell just short.

Former closer Trevor Hoffman earned 74% of the vote, falling just a percentage point short of inclusion. Hoffman served as the long-time closer of the San Diego Padres, compiling 15 seasons of double-digit saves, including 14 seasons of 30+ saves. Overall, Hoffman finished his career with 601 Saves, which was a record at the time of his retirement in 2010. Sporting a career 2.87 ERA, Hoffman was the picture of durability and dominance as a late game presence.

On the other hand, former outfielder Vladimir Guerrero is even further away from induction, after gaining 71.7% of the vote. Widely known as one of the best all-around players from the mid-90’s through the mid-2000’s, Guerrero was believed to be able to gain entry to the Hall on his first time on the ballot.

During his career, Guerrero compiled 449 Home Runs with nearly 1500 RBI. Earlier in his career, he was feared on the base paths, swiping a career-high 40 stolen bases in 2002, and finishing with 181 overall. Defensively, Guerrero was known to have a gun for an arm in Right Field, finishing with 126 outfield assists in his career. Base runners were wary of trying to take an extra base from Vlad.

Both players will likely gain induction into Cooperstown within the next few years.

However, with the career and overall numbers these two players compiled, many figured them to be shoe-ins for induction.

Our question is, should Hall of Fame ‘just-misses,’ Hoffman and Guerrero, gained induction?

