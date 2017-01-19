× Greencastle man arrested after assault of infant

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A 9-month-old male infant was presented to medical staff with significant bruising on both buttocks The infant was taken to Chambersburg Hospital and was later transferred to Penn State Hershey Medical Center’s “Child Protection Team.”

After receiving this information of alleged physical child abuse, the Franklin County Detective Bureau along with Franklin County Children and Youth conducted an investigation.

Throughout the investigation police found that the incident occurred at the infant’s home, and has resulted in the arrest of Dennis Monroe Martin of Greencastle. Martin was charged with Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault and Endangering the Welfare of Children.

He was arraigned on Jan. 18, before Magisterial District Judge Duane Cunningham and ordered to have no contact with the victim. The preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 31, at Franklin County Central Court.