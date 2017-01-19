× Lancaster County Drug Task Force expands

LANCASTER, Pa. – For the first time, the Ephrata and Elizabethtown Police Departments will have a detective on the Lancaster Drug Task Force. The Task Force is a team of detectives that conduct proactive investigations with informants and surveillance tactics.

The Task Force will also receive additional funding. Funding comes from multiple sources including the State Attorney General and forfeiture money.

“When we arrest drug dealers and we can take the profits that they have gained from drug dealing we can actually use that in the fight against them. Then, the other thing that we ask for from the municipalities is we ask for a $1 per person per year contribution. It’s voluntary,” said District Attorney Craig Stedman.

This year West Lampeter Township and East Hempfield have decided to contribute even more to the task force.