Man arrested in New Year's shooting in Lebanon

LEBANON, Pa.–A man is facing attempted homicide charges related to a shooting that happened on New Year’s day in Lebanon city, according to police reports.

Alexis Hernandez, 36, is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm prohibited and recklessly endangering another person.

Police say Hernandez and another man were involved in a fight with two people along the 200 block of North 8th Street in Lebanon on January 1. During the fight, one of the victims spotted a gun and disarmed Hernandez and the other man.

The victims’ put the gun down near a set of railroad tracks after they walked away from the fight. As the victims approached Church Street–they turned around to see Hernandez pick up the gun and fire three or four times at them, according to police reports.

Investigators found three shell casings at the scene.

Hernandez was arrested on Tuesday and taken to the Lebanon County Correctional Facility in lieu of $750,000 bail.

The second suspect, who hasn’t been identified, remains at large.