Man passes counterfeit money at Keystone Fireworks in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — An unidentified man passed a counterfeit $100 bill at Keystone Fireworks on Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster.

According to police, the suspect is described as a black man, 20-25 years of age, with a short beard, short black hair, and was wearing glasses.

Surveillance photos show the man leaving in a gray colored mid 2000’s Nissan Altima sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip or contact East Lampeter Twp. Police Officer Sam Goss at (717) 291-4676.