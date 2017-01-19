× Mechanicsburg man wanted for sexual assault of a child

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – Carroll Township Police have charged Jesse Z. Roros, 36 of the 1000 block of East Powederhorn Road, Mechanicsburg with statutory sexual assault and corruptions of minors.

The charges stem from an incident on January 10, where Roros had sexual contact with a juvenile in a residence in Monaghan Township. A warrant for Roros has been issued and the Carroll Township Police Department, Pennsylvania State Parole and Probation and the United States Marshals Service are actively searching for Roros.

Jesse Z. Roros maybe in the company of an adult female. He is described as a white male, hazel eyes, dark hair, 6 feet tall and 220 pounds. If seen contact law enforcement.

