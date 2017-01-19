Mild with a brief return to sunshine Thursday

EVEN MILDER/MORE SUNSHINE: It’s another mild start across the region, and a mild, sunnier day is ahead. Morning temperatures begin in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees with light winds. Skies are partly cloudy, so dig the sunglasses out. Thursday afternoon brings a mixture of both clouds and sunshine, with very mild readings once more. Afternoon high temperatures reach the upper 40s to lower 50s. Clouds thicken again through the overnight period ahead of the next system. Overnight low temperatures are expected to fall into the lower to middle 30s.

50/50 MILD WEEKEND: Temperatures remain on the mild side through the weekend, but it won’t come without more shower chances. Friday brings the chance for afternoon and evening showers after a dry start. Temperatures fall back a bit, dropping into the 40s. More sunshine works into the area by Saturday afternoon, with quite the mild afternoon ahead. Highs are in the lower to middle 50s. Clouds increase quickly Sunday ahead of the next system, and some showers make it into the region during the afternoon hours. More showers enter the picture through the evening and the overnight. Highs are in the middle 40s to near 50 degrees.

DAMP NEXT WEEK: Monday remains unsettled and mild as yet another system approaches. Expect readings to fall back a bit into the 40s, but this is still mild for this time of year. Showers are abundant, especially through the daytime hours. Tuesday is still a bit on the unsettled side, with a few showers possible mainly for the morning. Temperatures are in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Wednesday is dry with quickly increasing clouds ahead of the next system. Readings remain mild.

Have a great Thursday!