Million-dollar makeover turns ruined sawmill into bustling restaurant and inn

GLEN ROCK (PA)--In 1832, Simon Koller built a water powered sawmill on the current spot occupied by The Glen Rock Mill Inn. The spillway to the race created a 15 foot waterfall whose roar could be heard all over the Glen for 101 years until the flood of 1933 destroyed the dam.

Fast forward to 1984, where new owners bought the mill for $7,500 and began a million-dollar reconstruction project, turning the dilapidated mill into a restaurant and inn even more impressive today.