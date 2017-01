× Coroner responds to shots fired in Penbrook

PENBROOK, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Dauphin County Coroners office has responded to the scene of shots fired on the 2500 block of Walnut Street.

Police were dispatched at 11:49 a.m. for reports of shots fired. Police said they are investigating.

Penbrook reported shooting…two people just showed up, covered faces, in tears, police took them behind truck. Chief to speak soon. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/RqZRy1ryel — Matt Maisel (@Matt_Maisel) January 19, 2017