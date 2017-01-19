Overdose-reversal drug available at pharmacies with prescription

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — As Pennsylvania strengthens its efforts to combat the opioid crisis, the state’s Physician General shows just how easy it is to get a dose of Naloxone. The overdose-reversal drug is now available at a number of pharmacies across the state, to anyone with a prescription.

Pennsylvania’s Physician General visited Yoder’s Country Market Thursday, one of the pharmacies that is stocking Naloxone. She explained how easy it is to obtain the treatment with a doctor’s note.

“You just go to your personal physician or healthcare provider for an individual prescription,” said Dr. Rachel Levine. “This was done to increase access for families and loved ones, so they can save the life of their loved one in case of an overdose.”

Naloxone is available in a nasal spray or an auto-injector.