Pennsylvanians get tickets for Donald Trump’s inauguration

CAMP HILL, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. -- The inauguration of the next president of the United States is a historic moment.

It's also a once in a lifetime opportunity to see for some Pennsylvanians making their way to the U.S. Capitol.

FOX 43 News caught up with a couple central Pennsylvanians gearing up for the trip.

Early Friday morning, a group of Cumberland County Republicans will gather in East Pennsboro Township to make the bus trip to experience first hand, the swearing in of Donald Trump as president.

A few Pennsylvanians are fortunate to get their hands on what some might call a 'golden ticket.'

Cumberland County dentist Brice Arndt said "this election will be the first inauguration that I've ever attended. I'm not necessarily a young person, so for me, I think it's pretty special."

David Buell said "this is my fourth inauguration, but it's the first one that I've ever attended with an actual invitation, so it's pretty neat."

David Buel has been to the inauguration of presidents Reagan, H.W. Bush, and G.W. Bush, and this time, not only will he get to see the swearing in ceremony of the 45th president of the United States, but he has an invitation to attend the Freedom Ball as well.

"It's not every day that you get a 9 by 12 envelope from the president of the United States," Buell said

Arndt recognizes president-elect Donald Trump can be controversial at times, but still stands behind him.

"He's going to be my president, he's going to be our president, and we hope that we as a nation can come together," Arndt said.

"It's irrespective of what party you are or who you voted for back in November, the peaceful transition of power in the greatest country in the world is always something that, historically is an amazing thing to see," Buell.

The inauguration tickets Arndt and Buell received are a guide to a once in a lifetime experience for some.

"The pure energy and enthusiasm and excitement from people that are not even a part of the political process or have never been before, the first time people they bring quite a bit of new energy," Buell said.

"As we grab a bus, 5 o clock, and bus down to Washington DC, so that we can enjoy the pomp and circumstance of our next," Arndt said.

Tickets could be requested through a local congressperson, but for those who come up empty handed, there's always eBay.

Tickets to the inauguration could be had for a few hundred dollars, while tickets to the Freedom Ball are re-selling for more than five thousand dollars.