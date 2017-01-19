× Poll: Is it right for Washington lawmakers to boycott Trump’s inauguration?

The list of Congressional lawmakers who are boycotting Donald Trump’s inauguration tomorrow continues to grow.

The reason a handful of them said they want to boycott Trump’s presidential oath of office, include revelations of Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 election, and Trump’s rebuke of civil rights icon John Lewis, CNN reported.

Outgoing White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest recently told the White House Press Corps that he believed the boycotts were “a reflection of the division in the country right now.” He added, Congress is “freer to express their opinion” than administration officials.

When asked if members of the Obama administration would boycott the inauguration if they could, CNN reported, Earnest said, he “wouldn’t speculate on what people around here would say.”

Here’s a list of Democrats who have publicly said they won’t be at Friday’s ceremony:

Georgia Rep. John Lewis

Texas Rep. Al Green

California Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard

Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison

Tennessee Rep. Steve Cohen

California Rep. Mark Takano

New York Rep. Yvette Clarke

California Rep. Ted Lieu

New York Rep. Jerrold Nadler

Arizona Rep. Raul Grijalva

Michigan Rep. John Conyers

California Rep. Mark DeSaulnier

New York Rep. Nydia Velazquez

Oregon Rep. Kurt Schrader

Missouri Rep. William Lacy Clay

California Rep. Barbara Lee

New York Rep. Jose Serrano

California Rep. Judy Chu

Illinois Rep. Luis Gutierrez

California Rep. Jared Huffman

Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark

Oregon Rep. Earl Blumenauer

New York Rep. Adriano Espaillat

Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal

Wisconsin Rep. Mark Pocan

Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge

California Rep. Maxine Waters

New Jersey Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman

Maryland Rep. Anthony Brown

Virginia Rep. Don Beyer

Maine Rep. Chellie Pingree

Kentucky Rep. John Yarmouth

California Rep. Karen Bass

Pennsylvania Rep. Dwight Evans

California Rep. Zoe Lofgren

California Rep. Grace Napolitano

California Rep. Raul Ruiz

Washington Rep. Adam Smith

Florida Rep. Darren Soto

Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego

North Carolina Rep. G.K. Butterfield

Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro

California Rep. Tony Cárdenas

Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Doyle

North Carolina Rep. Alma Adams

California Rep. Juan Vargas

Pennsylvania Rep. Brendan Boyle

Texas Rep. Lloyd Doggett

California Rep. Jerry McNerney