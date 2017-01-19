Poll: Is it right for Washington lawmakers to boycott Trump’s inauguration?
The list of Congressional lawmakers who are boycotting Donald Trump’s inauguration tomorrow continues to grow.
The reason a handful of them said they want to boycott Trump’s presidential oath of office, include revelations of Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 election, and Trump’s rebuke of civil rights icon John Lewis, CNN reported.
Outgoing White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest recently told the White House Press Corps that he believed the boycotts were “a reflection of the division in the country right now.” He added, Congress is “freer to express their opinion” than administration officials.
When asked if members of the Obama administration would boycott the inauguration if they could, CNN reported, Earnest said, he “wouldn’t speculate on what people around here would say.”
Is it right for Washington lawmakers to boycott Trump’s inauguration?
Here’s a list of Democrats who have publicly said they won’t be at Friday’s ceremony:
Georgia Rep. John Lewis
Texas Rep. Al Green
California Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard
Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison
Tennessee Rep. Steve Cohen
California Rep. Mark Takano
New York Rep. Yvette Clarke
California Rep. Ted Lieu
New York Rep. Jerrold Nadler
Arizona Rep. Raul Grijalva
Michigan Rep. John Conyers
California Rep. Mark DeSaulnier
New York Rep. Nydia Velazquez
Oregon Rep. Kurt Schrader
Missouri Rep. William Lacy Clay
California Rep. Barbara Lee
New York Rep. Jose Serrano
California Rep. Judy Chu
Illinois Rep. Luis Gutierrez
California Rep. Jared Huffman
Massachusetts Rep. Katherine Clark
Oregon Rep. Earl Blumenauer
New York Rep. Adriano Espaillat
Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal
Wisconsin Rep. Mark Pocan
Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge
California Rep. Maxine Waters
New Jersey Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman
Maryland Rep. Anthony Brown
Virginia Rep. Don Beyer
Maine Rep. Chellie Pingree
Kentucky Rep. John Yarmouth
California Rep. Karen Bass
Pennsylvania Rep. Dwight Evans
California Rep. Zoe Lofgren
California Rep. Grace Napolitano
California Rep. Raul Ruiz
Washington Rep. Adam Smith
Florida Rep. Darren Soto
Arizona Rep. Ruben Gallego
North Carolina Rep. G.K. Butterfield
Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro
California Rep. Tony Cárdenas
Pennsylvania Rep. Mike Doyle
North Carolina Rep. Alma Adams
California Rep. Juan Vargas
Pennsylvania Rep. Brendan Boyle
Texas Rep. Lloyd Doggett
California Rep. Jerry McNerney