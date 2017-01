PERRY COUNTY, Pa. – State and local police surrounded a trailer park in search of a wanted man.

The incident began early Thursday afternoon at the Ridge at Mountain View trailer park to exercise an arrest warrant of a suspected felon. The unidentified suspect refused to come out of the home.

Additional police were called to the scene. A police negotiator persuaded the suspect to surrender peacefully just after 5 p.m.

