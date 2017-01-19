× What ACA repeal means in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa.– The Affordable Care Act has been controversial from the beginning.

While its goal is to provide affordable health care for everyone, many people are struggling to pay their high premiums.

However, its repeal could have some devastating effects in Pennsylvania.

These effects include:

Repeal will cause over 1 million Pennsylvanians to lose health insurance. Many of our fellow citizens will face dire health consequences for lack of health insurance as a result.

Many of our fellow citizens will face dire health consequences for lack of health insurance as a result. Repeal will be very costly for the hospitals—and especially the community hospitals—that will be required to provide health care to the newly uninsured. Some of those community hospitals will close as a result.

Repeal will be very damaging to our economy. Over 100,000 Pennsylvanians will lose their jobs due to repeal. The state’s gross domestic product will drop by around $75 billion dollars.

Repeal will add a great deal to state and local budget difficulties. State and local tax revenues will drop over $2 billion. Between the loss of tax revenue and the additional required expenditures the state will have to make to replace ACA funding, the state’s budget deficit in the next five years, which already is approaching $2 billion a year, will grow by an additional $1.25 billion a year.

For more information, you can visit the Pennsylvania Budget and Policy Center’s website here.