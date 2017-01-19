What you need to know if attending the 2017 inauguration

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa., -- Hundreds of thousands of people from across the United States are expected to descend on Washington, D.C . this weekend for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

If you are one of them, Capitol officials recommend arriving early and using public transportation.

Inauguration officials say security at the capitol will be extremely tight. Spectators should expect several required security screenings at the various entry points that will require extra time before getting through to the standing room section for the inauguration or the parade.

To make the security screening process a little faster and smoother, it is important to review the list of prohibited items for the inauguration. Some of the items include portable chairs, strollers, duffel bags, and umbrellas. For a complete list visit https://inauguration.dc.gov/page/spectator-information.

In addition, give yourself plenty of time to get to inauguration events. They are advising spectators to use public transportation and expect delays because of the high volume of people. Metro will be open 4 a.m. to midnight. You can sign up for inauguration text alerts from Metro regarding service changes, parking lot status and other updates by texting 'POTUS' to 90360. For more information, visit https://www.wmata.com/rider-guide/events/inauguration/.

Security gates at the inauguration open at 6 a.m. Friday.