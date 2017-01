CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. – 11 people are homeless in the aftermath of a two alarm apartment house fire in Mt. Holly Springs in Cumberland County. The fire broke out just after 8 o’clock Friday evening at 401 Baltimore Avenue.

The fire began in a first floor apartment and quickly spread to the second floor. All the residents escaped the fire unharmed. One firefighter suffered a minor injury battling that fire.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.