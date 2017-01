× Accident involving tractor-trailer closes Route 30 in Paradise Township

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Route 30 is closed after an accident involving a tractor trailer has brought emergency crews to the scene.

The crash occurred just before 6:30 a.m., at Mcilvaine Rd. and Hoover Rd.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will have updates as they become available.