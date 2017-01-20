× Armed robbery at Member’s 1st Federal Credit Union in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. — Three armed suspects robbed the Member’s 1st Federal Credit Union, at 814 W. High St., at gun point. During the robbery a customer was punched by one of the suspects and sustained a minor injury.

Two of the suspects were on the security camera’s footage. According to police the third suspect was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, and all three of the suspects hid their faces during the robbery.

The suspects arrived and left in a black Lexus sedan according to the police report.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the police.