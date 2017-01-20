Arrests made shooting death of York City man

YORK CITY, Pa.–Two men were charged Friday in connection to the shooting death of 22-year-old Ryan Small in York City earlier this week.

Vernon A. Cox, 29, and Leon White, 27, are each charged with criminal homicide, robbery, criminal conspiracy and firearm violations. Both Cox and White were arrested earlier this week on unrelated warrants. The men are currently in York County Prison and will be arraigned on the new charges later today.

On Sunday–York City police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash along the 400 block of West Princess Street. Investigators found Small at the scene with gun shot wounds to his torso. He was taken to York Hospital where he later died.