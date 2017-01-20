Cooler with light showers Friday, then more weekend shower chances

EVEN MILDER/MORE SUNSHINE: Showers chances return Friday, so grab the umbrella heading out the door! The first half of the morning is dry with increasing clouds. Temperatures begin in the upper 20s to lower 30s, but rise as clouds thicken. By about the mid-commute, you can expect a few rain showers to enter the picture. A few icy spots are possible before a quick transition to plain light rain showers. Light showers continue to move through for the rest of the morning and for much of the afternoon. Drying slowly takes place through the evening. Temperatures aren’t as mild as Thursday, with readings in the upper 30s to lower 40s. These readings, however, are still on the mild side for this time of year despite being chillier. The night remains cloudy, and temperatures don’t budge much. Lows are in the middle 30s to lower 40s.

50/50 MILD WEEKEND: A little sun works into the area by Saturday afternoon, with quite the mild afternoon ahead despite plenty of clouds still hovering over the region. Highs are in the lower to middle 50s. Clouds increase quickly Sunday ahead of the next system. Some drizzly pockets begin the day, with showers moving in from the late morning to afternoon hours. A steadier rain enters the picture through the evening and the overnight. Highs are in the middle to upper 40s.

DAMP NEXT WEEK: Monday remains unsettled as yet another system approaches. Expect readings to fall back a bit lower into the 40s, but this is still a bit mild for this time of year. Showers are abundant, especially through the daytime hours. Tuesday is still a bit on the unsettled side, with a few showers possible, mainly for the morning. Temperatures are in the middle 40s. Wednesday is mainly dry with quickly increasing clouds ahead of the next system. Readings are back up to mild numbers, with afternoon highs in the lower to middle 50s. The pattern starts cooling again Thursday, with plenty of clouds and temperatures in the 40s.

Have a great weekend!

